Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall hopes the group will still be making music in a decade's time, amid growing speculation that the X Factor winners could split. Speaking to the Daily Star, Ms Thirlwall said: "[In another 10 years] I'd like to think we'll still be going then. We'd be doing another tour, another gig with more music."

She added that she would love for there to be "a fabulous documentary" about the group in 20 years' time. The comments follow ongoing tension between ex-member Jesy Nelson, and comes ahead of the release of their new album Between Us on Friday.