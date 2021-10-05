Elijah Wood revealed one of the Lord of the Rings orcs was modelled after disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Speaking to Dax Shepard’s on his Armchair Expert podcast, Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in the trilogy, said: “One of the orc masks, and I remember this vividly, was designed to look like Harvey Weinstein as a sort of a f*** you.”

He continued: “I think that’s OK to talk about now, the guy is f***ing incarcerated. F*** him.”

Weinstein’s company, Miramax, was the initial holder of film rights to JRR Tolkein’s book series but allegedly caused director Peter Jackson a plethora of problems.