Louis Walsh reveals Hollywood actor had disastrous Boyzone audition

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Louis Walsh has revealed he turned down a Hollywood star during his audition for Boyzone .

Walsh, the boyband’s former manager, revealed Hollywood actor Colin Farrell once auditioned for the band, but was not successful.

Speaking to housemates Fern Britton and Colson Smith during Wednesday night’s show (20 March), the 71-year-old said: "I know him very well as he auditioned for Boyzone and he told me he wanted to be an actor, I knew him from Dublin.

"I said 'You can't sing, I can't give you the gig' because I knew him very well. And he said to me 'Oh I wanna be an actor' and I said 'You’re wasting your f****** time.'"