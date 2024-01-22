Presenter accidentally lets slip he is star behind The Masked Singer’s Dippy Egg

Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer appears to reveal he is the mystery celebrity behind The Masked Singer’s Dippy Egg live on air.

The Channel 4 presenter made the blunder while hosting the weekend show alongside Tim Lovejoy on Sunday (21 January).

The pair were interviewing actress Julia Sawalha, who was unmasked as Bubble Tea during Saturday night's episode when the chef made the blunder.

After the actress admitted she had no idea what bubble tea was when she signed up to do the show, he replied: “I always assumed that you picked your own costumes because I know with me as Dippy...”

He then abruptly stopped speaking and said “Ohh!” before covering his mouth.