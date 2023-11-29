MasterChef Professionals: Chef’s glass explodes during heated semi-final

A chef’s dessert exploded during a heated semi-final disaster on MasterChef: The Professionals.

The eight remaining chefs were tasked with showcasing the flavours of salt and pepper on Monday’s show (27 November)

Chef Tom decided to make a peppercorn chocolate tart, however, things didn’t go to plan when he decided to vac the air out of the chocolate in a glass bowl.

Putting the bowl in the machine, there was soon a loud bang, and when Tom opened the lid, the glass bowl had exploded.

Tom said: "I didn't think glass would explode, I've done it at work so many times."

An unimpressed Marcus Wareing told him he'd need to clean everything up.