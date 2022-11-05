Graham Norton labelled Matt Hancock “incredibly thick” over his decision to appear on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

Opening Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, he ripped the former health secretary to shreds.

“This here is the endless jungle Matt Hancock will be staying in; dense and incredibly thick... just two of the things producers have called him,” Norton joked after showing an image of the Australian jungle that will soon become home to the celebrities.

He also questioned if Hancock has “forgotten he’s got a job as an MP”.

