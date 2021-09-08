50 Cent has drawn outrage over an insensitive post regarding the death of acclaimed actor Michael K. Williams.

The Wire actor was found dead in his penthouse in Williamsburg by law enforcement officers on Monday 6 September with The New York Post reporting that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

The rapper posted to Instagram: “Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out. That fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP Michael K Williams.”

His alleged post, which appears to have been deleted, received a backlash from fans who accused him of being ‘soulless’.