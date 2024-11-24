Dwayne Johnson: Advocating diverse cultures on-screen ‘critically important’

Disney’s Moana 2 star Dwayne Johnson voiced his views on representation as cast and crew arrived for the film’s Leicester Square premiere.

The former WWE star was asked about his experiences during the animated film’s creation, and how important it is to champion diverse cultures. He told PA Media, “[Moana 2] brought me closer to my own culture.

“Every day is a learning lesson for your culture, regardless of how much you think you know, or how much it has been embedded in your DNA.”

Moana 2 will be released in UK cinemas on 27 November