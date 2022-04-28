Molly-Mae Hague struggling to sleep in new £4m home due to noise of building work

Molly-Mae Hague has said that she is struggling to sleep in her new home due to the noise from building work.

The influencer, who purchased the £4 million property with fellow former Love Island star Tommy Fury, posted a video on YouTube talking about her first night in the house.

"I'm not going to lie it didn't exactly go to plan in terms of it wasn't the relaxed vibes I was looking for...I've definitely, definitely underestimated how living in a house with immense building work going on would be," Hague said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.