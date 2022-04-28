Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:56
Molly-Mae Hague struggling to sleep in new £4m home due to noise of building work
Molly-Mae Hague has said that she is struggling to sleep in her new home due to the noise from building work.
The influencer, who purchased the £4 million property with fellow former Love Island star Tommy Fury, posted a video on YouTube talking about her first night in the house.
"I'm not going to lie it didn't exactly go to plan in terms of it wasn't the relaxed vibes I was looking for...I've definitely, definitely underestimated how living in a house with immense building work going on would be," Hague said.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Up next
00:39
Vin Diesel films Justin Lin hyping up Fast and Furious 10 days before director quits
05:05
Cast of Prime Video’s Ten Percent speak exclusively to Binge or Bin
01:37
Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie set for 2023 release
01:01
Howard Stern accuses ‘narcissist’ Johnny Depp of ‘overacting’ during Amber Heard trial
00:47
Lottery winner says first thing she did after scooping jackpot was ‘put the kettle on’
00:44
Just Stop Oil protesters smash petrol pumps at M25 services to stop drivers filling up
01:39
Johnny Depp trial: Witness vapes and appears to drive off as he gives testimony
01:00
Footage shows the moment Alec Baldwin learned of Halyna Hutchins’ death
01:10
Keir Starmer calls Boris Johnson ‘Comical Ali’ of cost of living crisis
01:13
North Korea parades biggest missiles in front of Kim Jong-un at Pyongyang parade
01:00
Trump says the US is ‘going to hell’ due to immigration ‘invasion’ at the border
00:56
Clinical psychologist testifies that Amber Heard has two personality disorders
01:24
How the Piers Morgan’s Trump interview really ended
01:03
Rust shooting: Police bodycam shows Alec Baldwin moments after Halyna Hutchins incident
07:20:56
Watch live as Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard continues
01:52
Angela Rayner says ‘sexist’ and ‘classist’ Mail on Sunday article implied she was ‘thick’
Live
Watch live as Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues
00:34
Russia's state TV tells viewers 'we're all going to die someday' over nuclear threat
00:44
Just Stop Oil protesters smash petrol pumps at M25 services to stop drivers filling up
01:53:31
Watch live as Holocaust survivors and Ukrainian refugees march at Auschwitz
01:36:08
Watch live as MPs question Europe minister on NI protocol plans
00:45
Ukraine invasion: Vladimir Putin promises ‘immediate’ reaction if Russia threatened
01:39
Johnny Depp trial: Witness vapes and appears to drive off as he gives testimony
00:38
Trump claims Queen and Camilla competed for his attention during Buckingham Palace visit
00:31
Amber Heard’s co-counsel objects to his own question during Johnny Depp trial
03:19
Johnny Depp didn’t lose any film roles as a result of Amber Heard op-ed, couple’s agent says
00:52
Soviet Union behaved more rationally than Putin's Russia, says Truss
01:21
SpaceX launches four astronauts to International Space Station
00:35
President Macron gets tomatoes thrown at him in crowded market
02:11
York councillors vote to remove Prince Andrew’s freedom of the city
00:53
P&O ferry docks at Larne harbour after losing power in Irish Sea
01:05:30
Watch live as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gives speech on foreign policy at Mansion House
57:16
Watch live as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing
02:14
Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call
02:01
Discharge of patients into care homes without testing ‘unlawful’, rules High Court
00:44
Johnson declines to apologise after paedophile Tory MP sat on sexual abuse panel
01:00
Footage shows the moment Alec Baldwin learned of Halyna Hutchins’ death
01:01
Boris Johnson says 287 MPs being sanctioned by Russia should be ‘badge of honour’
00:24
Putin ‘shakes uncontrollably’ during meeting with Lukashenko in resurfaced footage
07:20:56
Watch live as Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard continues
01:36
Boris Johnson ‘an ostrich putting his head in the sand’ over energy crisis, Starmer says
00:34
Boris Johnson denies calling rebel Tory MP Tobias Ellwood a c***
01:10
Keir Starmer calls Boris Johnson ‘Comical Ali’ of cost of living crisis
49:55
Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs
01:13
North Korea parades biggest missiles in front of Kim Jong-un at Pyongyang parade
01:17
Merrick Garland fails to offer opinion on how many police officers he believes are racist
00:30
Osman Kavala: Hundreds protest against Turkish activist’s life sentence in Istanbul
00:53
Zelensky accuses Russia of trying to destabilise Moldova following explosion reports
01:33
Johnny Depp’s former house manager tells court how he found actor’s fingertip
00:19
Trump offers his definition of ‘a woman’ during discussion on transgender athletes
01:00
Trump says the US is ‘going to hell’ due to immigration ‘invasion’ at the border
01:02
Johnson says Putin is popular enough in Russia to back down on Ukraine
00:30
Donald Trump says he's 'much more honest' than Piers Morgan
00:36
Piers Morgan applauds Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and celebrates Jameela Jamil exit
00:38
Piers Morgan claims Meghan Markle wrote to his boss asking for his 'head on a plate'
01:24
How the Piers Morgan’s Trump interview really ended
00:30
Trump refuses to confirm if he’ll run in 2024 but says ‘a lot of people will be happy’
01:10
Trump tells Piers Morgan that he overreacted walking off ITV set
00:56
Clinical psychologist testifies that Amber Heard has two personality disorders
10:30
Watch live as Jen Psaki holds press briefing from the White House
02:16
Clinical psychologist describes how she diagnosed Heard with two personality disorders
00:28
Smoke billows from house fire in New Malden
01:09:59
Watch live as UN Secretary-General António Guterres meets Putin in Moscow to discuss Ukraine
00:59
Alec Baldwin recounts moment of Halyna Hutchins Rust shooting in police interview
01:13
Deptford: Over 100 firefighters called to blaze in roof of flats
00:36
Children duck for cover as gunfire erupts at youth baseball game in South Carolina
03:38:58
Watch live as US Secretary of State Blinken testifies at Senate budget hearing
07:38:26
Watch live as Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues
00:37
Chair smashes into windscreen of police car after flying off back of pickup truck
01:12
Nicola Sturgeon says men have to take responsibility to fix misogyny in politics
01:42:15
Watch live as MPs grill ministers on foreign policy in Commons
01:52
Angela Rayner says ‘sexist’ and ‘classist’ Mail on Sunday article implied she was ‘thick’
01:03
Rust shooting: Police bodycam shows Alec Baldwin moments after Halyna Hutchins incident
01:40
Beijing Covid: Residents panic buy and stockpile food amid fears of lockdown
00:56
Johnny Depp trial: Laughter erupts in court as actor admits he doesn’t watch his own films
01:17
Elderly Ukrainian woman given food to survive hands it to 94-year-old neighbour
00:46
Ukraine: Zelensky accuses Russia of building ‘millenial Reich’ and says Putin will ‘lose’ war
00:58
Same-sex couple ‘proud to be part of history’ after Antarctic wedding
01:11:40
Watch live as Jen Psaki holds press briefing from the White House
00:22
Piers Morgan calls Nigel Farage a ‘treacherous little weasel’
01:09
Piers Morgan opens show with rant at royals, trans people, and vegans
00:39
Trump claims Johnson intervened to cancel Piers Morgan interview
00:49
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn
00:47
Trump claims Ukraine-Russia war wouldn’t have happened if 2020 election wasn’t ‘rigged’
02:32
Piers Morgan claims TalkTV show Uncensored will ‘cancel cancel culture’
00:40
Piers Morgan Uncensored: Trump claims he threatened Putin
01:12
TalkTV: Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel launches
00:53
SpaceX tourists head back to earth after £42m trip
01:20
Johnny Depp says Amber Heard has 'the strength of a thousand men'
01:15
Texts shown to court seem to imply Johnny Depp cut his own finger off
00:32
Johnson says comments made about Angela Rayner are 'sexist, misogynistic tripe'
00:43
Court hears audio recording of Johnny Depp saying he will ‘never’ get clean and sober
02:08:30
Watch live as first all-private ISS mission returns to Earth
01:22
Bermondsey: Three women and a man stabbed to death in southeast London
01:11
Minister defends Nadine Dorries ‘copy and paste’ tweet in support of Angela Rayner
01:24:49
Watch live as defence secretary Ben Wallace updates parliament on Ukraine
07:48:17
Watch live as Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard continues
00:41
Refugee who sang ‘Let It Go’ hopes to return to Ukraine when they achieve ‘victory’
00:59
Shanghai: Elderly woman, 95, fights off police officers as she resists quarantine
01:36
World leaders congratulate Emmanuel Macron on re-election as French president
01:03
Shanghai: Angry residents appear to break out of building after entrance fenced off
00:53
Donald Trump says ‘disrespectful’ Prince Harry is ‘whipped’ by Meghan Markle
01:06
Transgender MP Jamie Wallis says ‘a part of me died’ as he speaks out about rape trauma
00:54
Rachel Reeves says female MPs face sexism and misogyny ‘every single day in commons’
01:56
Emmanuel Macron thanks voters as he is re-elected as French president
01:03
Emmanuel Macron wins second term as French president after Marine Le Pen concedes defeat
01:20
Macron wins presidential election beating Le Pen, exit polls predict
02:19
How the Azovstal steelworks became Mariupol’s final stand
01:05
Trump says he would stop Putin from saying the word 'nuclear' ever again
12:00:13
Watch live: French polling opens as Le Pen takes on Macron
02:49
Patel outlines Rwanda plan, Johnson visits India and France goes to the polls | This Week in Politics
01:05
18-year-old Mexican woman's body found in cistern
01:08
Joe Biden calls modern GOP the ‘MAGA party’
53:52
Watch live as Biden announces plans to reduce cost of healthcare and energy
00:46
Pigeon interrupts World Snooker Championship game
01:07
Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for ‘traitor’ Pelosi to get death penalty
32:20
Watch live as Joe Biden discusses climate crisis in Earth Day address
00:59
‘Be glad you are in a democracy’: Macron hits back at hecklers during campaign rally
00:41
Extinction Rebellion block US newspaper presses on Earth Day
01:02
Robot rats invented to search for survivors at disaster sites
00:59
Red pandas, tigers and hippos receive Covid vaccines in adorable footage
01:44:50
Watch live as France's Macron gives speech on last day of official campaigning
01:08:09
Watch live as Macron campaigns in Figeac in last effort before elections
29:09
Watch live as Ukraine’s Defence Ministry Spokesman holds press briefing on latest update
00:38
Bags of white powder found hidden inside stuffed animal donated to charity
18:13
Watch live as Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi give joint briefing
01:13
Man stranded in Florida forest for two days rescued by helicopter
03:24
Russia’s other war: Syria through the lens of a photojournalist
01:43:42
Watch live as tension grows outside al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem
31:57
Watch live as Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi give a joint statement in New Delhi
00:54
Boris Johnson visits Hindu temple in India
01:08
Ukraine: UN humanitarian convoy reaches Chernihiv
01:20:35
Watch live as Biden discusses infrastructure investments in Portland, Oregon
01:11
Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream
00:44
Orsolya Gaal murder: Suspect David Bonola leaves NYC police precinct in handcuffs
01:22:05
Watch live as Johnny Depp testimony continues in defamation case against Amber Heard
08:04:11
Watch live as Johnny Depp testimony continues in defamation case against Amber Heard
01:04:17
Watch live as French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen holds rally in Arras
02:03
New photograph of the Queen released to mark her 96th birthday
01:01
Ian Blackford calls Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ in House of Commons
01:12
‘The gig’s up’ – senior Tory MP calls on Boris Johnson to resign
00:28
Swaying kiwis welcome Jacinda Ardern to Japan
00:58
Trump’s team repeatedly ask Piers Morgan to wrap up interview in leaked audio clip
01:53:29
Watch live as French President Emmanuel Macron campaigns in Paris suburb of Saint-Denis
02:02:48
Watch live as MPs vote on probe into Johnson's denial of lockdown breaches
01:25:21
Watch live as soldiers fire gun salutes in London to celebrate the Queen’s 96th birthday
00:48
Report into shooting on Rust set reveals ‘plain indifference to safety’
00:27
Piers Morgan shares teaser clip of interview with Donald Trump
00:52
Johnson arrives in India on day of Commons vote on whether he misled Parliament
00:21
Nadhim Zahawi: vote on Partygate is ‘Labour shenanigans’
02:27
Friends and family gather for Tom Parker's funeral
01:18
Johnny Depp apologises for vulgar language used in texts shown in court
00:48
Cooking oil chaos: Spillage causes huge queue on M25
00:44
Woman ‘lucky to be alive’ after fainting and falling under train in Argentina
01:27
Johnny Depp compares relationship with Amber Heard to abuse from his mother
02:08
Theresa May clashes with Priti Patel over Rwanda asylum seeker policy
00:48
Amir Khan: Moment boxer and wife robbed at gunpoint revealed in CCTV footage
00:32
Fans line the streets of south London as Tom Parker’s funeral takes place
09:22
PMQs full exchange: Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson over Partygate fines
00:37
PMQs: Tory MP asks for ‘minister for men’
01:46
Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for ‘slandering’ archbishop in Rwanda row
01:23
Johnson calls Starmer ‘out of his tiny mind’ as he denies criticising BBC coverage
01:06:19
Watch live as Boris Johnson faces PMQs after Partygate fine apology
00:48
Wayne Rooney personally addresses Derby fans after relegation
01:49
Johnny Depp’s sound technician explains why actor uses earpiece on every film set
00:34
Partygate: Angela Rayner calls Boris Johnson’s behaviour ‘reckless and dangerous’
00:57
Jacob Rees-Mogg says ‘get perspective’ to Andrew Marr over Partygate anger
01:27
Johnny Depp says Amber Heard ‘grossly embellished’ his substance abuse
03:37
Johnny Depp tells court Amber Heard’s abuse allegations turned him from ‘Cinderella to Quasimodo’
02:46:49
Watch live as Johnny Depp takes stand in defamation case against Amber Heard
01:17
Boris Johnson 'no longer worthy' of being Prime Minister, says senior Tory MP
00:49
'Criminal': Boris Johnson hecked by MPs in Commons
01:35
‘What a joke’: Keir Starmer slams Boris Johnson’s partygate apology
02:14:12
Watch live as Boris Johnson addresses MPs over Partygate fines
01:58
MPs due to vote on whether Boris Johnson lied about Partygate
01:09:38
Watch live as Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard continues
01:39:23
Watch live as Boris Johnson addresses parliament over Partygate fines
00:26
Delta passengers celebrate as crew allows them to ditch masks after Biden mandate axed
00:26
Smoke rises from airstrike on Mariupol steel plant where 1,000 civilians reportedly sheltering
01:01
Israel launches airstrike in Gaza Strip ‘in response to Palestinian rocket’
00:32
Fox News host brags about deflating colleague’s tyres so he could drive her home
00:57
Boris Johnson ‘consistently gets decisions right’, cabinet minister claims
01:20
Boris Johnson’s Partygate fine no worse than parking ticket, cabinet minister says
00:27
Easter bunny appears to direct Biden away from Afghanistan question on White House lawn
00:40
Johnny Depp laughs in court as nurse questioned over explicit text about his penis
00:57
Grant Shapps stars in bizarre ‘Great British Rail Sale’ video as train fares cut
00:54
Greenpeace activists write ‘peace, not oil’ on side of Russian ship
00:59
Battle for Donbas has begun, Zelensky announces, as Russia begins fresh Ukraine offensive
00:43
Elon Musk: World’s richest man says he’s homeless and ‘rotates’ through friends’ houses
00:57
Zelensky says Ukraine won’t cede territory to Russia in the battle for Donbas
01:03
Fundraiser, 102, leads minute’s silence alongside Ukrainian refugees in garden
00:56
Vladimir Putin ‘believes he is winning’ Ukraine war, says Austrian chancellor
01:55
Archbishop of Canterbury criticises Rwanda refugee policy during Easter message
01:26
Pope Francis pleads for peace in ‘war-battered Ukraine’ as he leads Easter mass
01:03
Hero teacher saves nine-year-old boy from choking with Heimlich manoeuvre
00:26
Russia releases video claiming to show sunken Moskva crew meeting with naval chief
00:46
Mother lowered into 18-inch wide well to save child as firefighters too big to fit in
00:53
Extinction Rebellion activists scale Marble Arch as fossil fuel protests continue
01:33:01
Watch live as Pope leads Easter Sunday mass at the Vatican
01:10
South Carolina: Suspect arrested after 14 injured in Columbiana Centre mall shooting
01:33
Ukraine: Zelensky says situation in besieged city of Mariupol is ‘just inhuman’
00:32
Ukraine: Massive fire breaks out in Kyiv after Russia attacks tank repair plant
00:51
Crowds flock to Bournemouth beach to bathe in Easter weekend sunshine
00:47
Boris Johnson banned from entering Russia over ‘hostile’ stance on Ukraine war
01:13
Ukraine: Car driving through Mariupol captures scale of destruction in war-torn city
01:55:55
Watch live as people in Paris protest against the far-right ahead of elections
00:57
Ian Hislop says ‘entire Tory party’ should resign over Partygate scandal
00:59
Kim Jong Un enjoys North Korea parade celebrating 110th anniversary of grandfather’s birth
00:36
Joe Biden tries to shake hands with thin air after finishing speech
01:19
Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘terrorising’ and ‘hunting’ civilians in southern Ukraine
00:33
Russian state TV claims Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’
00:43
Driver disqualified after travelling at 20mph on M1 while trying to reset sat-nav
00:33
Easter: Traffic queues around Stonehenge as thousands in UK rush away for long weekend
01:23
Ukraine: Puppy pulled from rubble and reunited with owner by rescuers in Mykhailivka
00:32
Lorry bursts into flames after being hit by out-of-control car on Minnesota overpass
00:37
Jerusalem: Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Temple Mount holy site
01:04
Nato forces ‘100% ready’ to defend Europe’s borders if Russia invades
00:48
Joe Biden jokes ‘I am the professor’ during North Carolina university visit
00:34
Johnny Depp trial: Witness ejected from court after admitting to watching case clips online
00:59
Zelensky accuses European countries buying Russian oil of dealing in bloody money
00:31
Volodymyr Zelensky brushes off text from Emmanuel Macron to continue BBC interview
06:04
What are NFTs?
07:00:10
Watch live as testimony continues in Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard
02:17
Just Stop Oil activists climb on top of fuel tanker to block busy London roundabout
01:10
Pensioner breaks down and says she's 'just wasting life' amid cost of living crisis
00:48
Home Office minister denied UK would send asylum seekers to Rwanda just eight days ago
01:13
NYC mayor announces arrest of Brooklyn shooting suspect Frank James: ‘We got him’
42:07
Watch live as Boris Johnson outlines plan on illegal immigration
01:54
British activists confront oil tanker carrying a 42,000-tonne shipment of Russian fuel oil
00:37
Priti Patel arrives in Rwanda ahead of UK plans to process asylum seekers in Africa
00:55
Johnny Depp’s tearful friend pleads for couple to ‘heal’ in Amber Heard defamation trial
01:25
Zelensky claims Russia used phosphorus bombs during Ukraine invasion
00:55
Video appears to show Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James being arrested
01:45:48
Watch live as Jen Psaki holds briefing after Biden visit to Poland
02:09:49
Watch live as State Department holds briefing after meeting with Egyptian foreign minister
01:02:15
Watch live as New York Police give update on Brooklyn subway shooting
02:09
CCTV footage shows toddler Kemarni Watson Darby hours before his murder
01:21
Colombian officials rescue 1,000 endangered animals from million-dollar smuggling ring
01:40
Protester plays I Fought the Law outside Downing Street after Boris Johnson Partygate fine
00:32
Florida teen goes viral for Stonewall classroom lesson
01:13
UK heading for worst cost-of-living crisis since 1950s, says economist
02:19
Jacob-Rees Mogg defends Boris Johnson after Partygate fine
01:08
Boris Johnson must resign after ‘breaking law he put in place’, Tory MP says
06:49:00
Watch live as witnesses testify in Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard
01:39
Sir David Amess killer given whole-life prison sentence
00:41
Johnny Depp reacts to allegation he sexually assaulted Amber Heard with a liquor bottle
00:58
Yale student asks Ted Cruz if he would ‘fellate another man’ to end world hunger
00:57
Ian Blackford and Rachel Reeves call for Boris Johnson to resign following Partygate fine
00:39
Vladimir Putin trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine with acts of ‘genocide’, Joe Biden says
01:03
Fox host complains about Biden’s ‘ghost gun’ plan amid live stream of Brooklyn subway shooting
00:39
Pro-Russian flags and ‘Z’ symbols spotted on cars driving in Ireland
01:00
Boris Johnson ‘incredibly embarrassed’ by Partygate fine, says Tory minister
00:43
Russian military vehicles spotted near Finland border
01:01
Michael Fabricant suggests bar should be installed in No 10 to avoid illegal parties
00:40
New York police reveal 33 rounds were fired by Brooklyn subway shooter
00:41
Johnny Depp reacts to allegation he sexually assaulted Amber Heard with a liquor bottle
01:07:01
Watch live as New York police hold briefing after subway shooting
00:57
Partygate: Boris Johnson claims ‘it did not occur’ to him that he was breaking rules
02:04:57
Watch live as Biden travels to Iowa to talk about gas prices plan
02:57
Partygate: Boris Johnson’s repeated denials and excuses
00:47
Sir Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak should resign over partygate fines
00:26
Police confirm Brooklyn subway shooting suspect was wearing ‘green construction-type vest’
00:30
Rishi Sunak denies he attended Downing Street lockdown parties in resurfaced clip
01:15:28
Watch live as police hold press conference after Brooklyn subway shooting
02:59
Brooklyn subway shooting: At least five shot as explosion rocks morning rush hour
38:47
Watch live as Brooklyn subway shooting rocks Sunset Park neighbourhood
00:55
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak fined over Downing Street lockdown parties
08:47:11
Watch live as opening arguments begin in Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard
00:27
Tesla driver narrowly misses two people after mounting pavement
01:22:36
Watch live as Macron meets care workers as election run-off campaign begins
01:05
Russian soldiers flee from Ukrainian missile bombardment in Vinnytsia Oblast
01:04
Crispin Blunt apologises for defending MP convicted of sexual assault
01:30
Biden demonstrates how easily ghost guns can be built as he cracks down on firearms
01:47
‘All options on table’ if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine, UK defence minister says
00:52
Australia: Two people pulled from burning car seconds before it explodes
01:12
Imran Ahmad Khan: Conservative party expel MP after sexual assault conviction
01:04:20
Watch live as Biden announces new actions to fight gun crime
01:33
Emmanuel Macron meets locals in Marine Le Pen stronghold after first round of voting in election
00:41
Over half of Ukraine's children now refugees, says US UN ambassador
01:10:46
Watch live as White House holds briefing following gun control announcement
00:55
Ukrainian soldier takes apart Russian drone and discovers unsophisticated features
01:09
Environment secretary says Rishi Sunak’s wife’s tax status ‘may’ challenge Sunak’s credibility
00:40
Drone footage shows residential areas in Borodyanka in ruins
01:23
Sir David Amess: Ali Harbi Ali convicted of murder and plotting terror attacks on MPs
00:37
Dolphins bring joy to Ukrainian children fleeing war
01:31
Inside the Mariupol theatre where hundreds were killed by Russian shelling
00:16
Donald Trump says he is 'perhaps the most honest human being' ever created
00:31
Ukrainian troops shoot down Russian drone with British missile launcher
00:31
Shanghai: Looting and unrest in Chinese city amid strict Covid lockdown
00:38
Boris Johnson tells Volodymyr Zelensky he’s a ‘hero’ during Ukraine visit
00:26
Drone flying over Shanghai tells residents on balconies to comply with Covid lockdown
01:08
Queen reveals Covid left her ‘very tired and exhausted’ during virtual hospital visit
00:58
Hundreds protest government’s ‘disgusting' U-turn on banning trans conversion therapy
00:40
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen to face each other in French presidential run-off
01:12:00
Watch live as Le Pen reacts to results in first round of French elections
01:06
Polls open in first round of French presidential election
03:35:56
Watch live as Macron and his supporters react to exit polls and preliminary results
02:04
Rishi Sunak is a ‘remarkable force for good’ in British politics, says minister
00:50
Extinction Rebellion protestors ‘occupy’ London for the second day of action
02:29
Briton drives ambulances and two tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine
00:53
Boris Johnson thanks Ukrainian railway staff after taking secret train trip into Kyiv
01:21
Marine Le Pen votes in first round of French presidential elections in Henin Beaumont
00:30
Ukrainian woman gifts Boris Johnson a cockerel drink jug during Kyiv visit with Zelensky
00:50
Boris Johnson meets Zelensky in Kyiv and pledges 120 armoured vehicles to support Ukraine
00:20
Satellite footage shows immediate aftermath of Ukrainian train station attack
00:55
Russia shares footage of civilian evacuation in Mariupol
02:17
Royal family release elegy for Duke of Edinburgh on anniversary of death
01:15
XR protesters gather in London opposing new fossil fuel investments
01:30
'Ukrainian courage should be shared by everyone': Zelensky urges more action against Russia
01:46:24
Watch live as EU’s Von der Leyen holds fundraising event for Ukraine in Warsaw
01:33
Ursula von der Leyen meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv
01:05
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson: ‘It has taken 232 years for a Black female appointment’
01:04
White House refuses to be drawn into Sunak row after chancellor admits US green card
01:51
Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 years
01:29:25
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
01:21:06
Watch live as Biden and Kamala Harris deliver remarks on Jackson confirmation as Associate Justice
01:41
Dizzee Rascal handed restraining order and curfew for assaulting ex-fiancee
01:57
Rishi Sunak’s family ‘should not be dragged into things’, says Johnson
01:30:27
Watch live as Nasa and Axiom Space launch first private astronaut mission to the ISS
01:04
Sabina Nessa: CCTV shows killer Koci Selamaj’s movements on day of murder
00:25
Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson on confirmation to Supreme Court
01:03
Zelensky releases video accusing Europe of paying for Russian gas with Ukrainian lives
00:32
Smoke rises from Ukrainian train station after Russian airstrike kills at least 39
01:56
Sabina Nessa’s killer jailed for at least 36 years for her murder
00:28
Barack Obama visits Joe Biden’s White House: ‘I like what you’ve done with the place’
31:27
Watch live as President Zelensky addresses Finnish parliament on Ukraine crisis
00:45
Destroyed Russian military vehicles left strewn across motorway near Kyiv
00:56
Labour smear campaign against Rishi Sunak is ‘nonsense’, Emily Thornberry says
01:29
Ukraine: Zelensky warns situation in Borodyanka ‘much worse’ than in Bucha
00:48
DHL cargo jet breaks in half while making emergency landing at airport in Costa Rica
00:59
Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council over war in Ukraine
01:45
Boris Johnson says biological males shouldn’t compete in female sports
01:38
Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black woman Supreme Court justice
01:58
Ukrainian refugees gather in temporary shelter at US-Mexico border
02:02
Kwasi Kwarteng clashes with Kay Burley over Rishi Sunak’s wife’s non-domicile status
01:24
Lauren Boebert repeatedly asks US health chief if men can get pregnant
01:07:41
Watch live as Senate votes to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
02:23:33
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
01:05
UK ambulances prepare to leave for Ukraine frontline
01:01:32
Watch live as US Secretary of State Blinken holds briefing after NATO Ukraine meeting
00:45
Ukraine: Drone footage shows village of Andriivka destroyed by Russian bombardment
38:51
Watch live as Nato Secretary General Stoltenberg holds briefing on Ukraine
03:48
Rishi Sunak’s wife avoids tax through non-dom status
18:55
Watch live as Boris Johnson welcomes Polish president at Downing Street
00:39
Boris Johnson dodges question on Sunak’s wife tax affairs: ‘Keep families out of it’
00:58
Boris Johnson says biological males shouldn’t compete in female sports
31:14
Watch live as WHO Europe brief on the health crisis in Ukraine
00:34
Ukrainian mother writes phone number on daughter’s back in case they become separated
00:35
Passenger jet suffers runway excursion in Africa after landing during heavy rainfall
01:10
Pope kisses Ukrainian flag from Bucha as he welcomes refugees to Vatican
01:01
War in Ukraine ‘far from over’, says Joe Biden
00:56
Russian tank opens fire on civilian cyclist in Bucha where bodies later discovered
00:37
Ukraine: Actions of Russian troops in Bucha ‘not far short of genocide’, says Boris Johnson
01:25:09
Watch live as Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby holds briefing on Ukraine
02:01:35
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:26
Campaigners dress up as Rishi Sunak to protest National Insurance rise
01:01:31
Watch live as Biden addresses North America’s Building Trades Unions
25:12
Watch live as Stoltenberg and Blinken discuss Ukraine at NATO meeting
01:33
People with psychosis who are scared of leaving home helped by VR virtual ‘visits’ to step outside
00:41
Drone footage appears to show abandoned Russian trenches near Chernobyl nuclear plant
35:20
Watch live as Nato foreign ministers arrive for Ukraine meeting in Brussels
00:37
Russian military spokesperson claims civilian casualties in Kyiv are ‘staged’
01:46
Ukraine resident returns to destroyed house in Chernihiv village
01:54
Boris Johnson defends National Insurance rise despite households facing ‘unquestionably tough times’
01:01
Zelensky calls for Nuremberg-style trials after Russian ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine
06:11
Crying puppies rescued from burning building by police in Arizona
01:20
Channel 4: Jeremy Hunt not ‘personally enthusiastic’ about privatisation plan
00:44
Ukraine: Husky reunited with owner in war-torn Bucha after being rescued
01:23
Partygate: Sajid Javid dodges questions over ‘widespread criminality’ in No 10
00:54
Shock therapy against transgender people is ‘abuse’ and ‘against the law’, Sajid Javid says
02:13
Zelensky tells the UN Security Council to punish Russia or ‘dissolve’ itself altogether
00:45
Car bursts into flames after crashing into gates of Russian embassy in Bucharest
00:42
Ukraine: Moment ambulance hit by Russian strike outside children’s hospital in Mykolaiv
01:08
Obama jokingly calls Biden ‘Vice President’ on return to White House
01:49
Boris Johnson speaks Russian as he urges citizens to find out truth about Ukraine ‘atrocities’
00:25
Prince Charles welcomes Queen of Spain to open County Durham art exhibition
01:20:08
Obama joins Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to celebrate Affordable Care Act anniversary
00:55
Just Stop Oil protesters block entrance to oil terminal in Warwickshire
02:33
Zelesnky describes atrocities committed by Russians in Bucha at UN Security Council
03:30:20
Watch live as Zelensky speaks at UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine
42:16
Watch live as Nasa astronaut speaks about record-breaking mission to ISS
00:52
Ukrainian medics get married amid destruction in Kharkiv
00:59
Thick black smoke plumes into air as garage fire rages close to Heathrow Airport
00:59
Bodies of British father and son killed in Australia landslide recovered by police
00:34
‘Nobody negotiated with Hitler’: Polish PM berates Macron over Putin talks
01:21
Ukraine: Drone footage shows devastation of Russia’s attack on besieged city of Mariupol
01:19
Vladimir Putin must face war crimes trial for Ukraine atrocities, Joe Biden says
00:41
Passengers stuck in long queues at Birmingham airport as staff shortages lead to delays
00:51
Jacob Rees-Mogg insists women can’t have a penis as he quotes Bible
01:25:08
Watch live as UN agencies give update on war in Ukraine
01:09
Zelensky calls Russian troops ‘murderers and rapists’ as he denounces Bucha ‘war crimes’
00:52
Ukrainian girl who sang ‘Let It Go’ in bomb shelter wows audience at Welsh choir contest
00:24
Zelensky vows justice for 'every crime' committed by Russian troops against Ukrainian civilians
00:54
White House condemns ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill as ‘misinformed and hateful’
01:18
Russian atrocities against Ukrainians part of Putin’s ‘plan’, says US national security advisor
01:07
New police video shows Madison Cawthorn being pulled over for speeding
01:52:23
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing with US national security advisor
01:21
Ukraine foreign minister invites countries still supporting Russia’s ‘war machine’ to visit Bucha
37:54
Watch live as Biden outlines plans to tackle US trucking challenges
00:40
Ukraine foreign minister says Bucha atrocities are ‘the tip of the iceberg’ of Russia war crimes
00:30
Truss says Russia has ‘no place’ on UN human rights council after Bucha atrocities
01:11
Zelensky accuses Russian army of killing and 'torturing' civilians in Bucha
02:04:48
Watch live as IPCC holds briefing on ways to reduce planet-warming emissions
01:12
Ukrainian father singing 'Yesterday' to infant son speaks about the war
01:13
Tory minister says Boris Johnson shouldn’t resign because ‘world has moved on’ from Partygate
01:24
Jacob Rees-Mogg defends calling Partygate row ‘fluff’
00:46
Wladimir Klitschko calls Bucha killings ‘genocide of Ukrainian population’
00:29
Manchester Airport grinds to a halt with queues following weekend delays
02:21
Boris Johnson condemns Russia’s 'despicable attacks' against Ukraine civilians
31:23
Watch live as Sacramento mayor holds news conference on deadly shooting which killed six people
00:50
'This is the torture of the whole nation': Zelensky says Russia is committing 'genocide'
00:53
Girl takes mum to Stormzy concert and she knows every lyric flawlessly
00:56
TV presenter Jean Johannson says racism in Scotland ‘getting worse’
01:04
Transport Secretary rules out rationing and says focus should be on wind power
01:00
13-year-old Ukrainian girl caught in Russian strike survives shrapnel to the brain
01:23
Ukrainian journalist speaks out after he was hurt covering humanitarian efforts
01:13
Thick plumes of smoke seen in aftermath of Odesa missile strikes
00:38
Pensioner 'rides the bus to stay warm' amid energy crisis
00:47
Convoy of buses arrives in Zaporizhzhia after Mariupol evacuation of civilians
01:12
Vladimir Putin 'bathes in blood to boost his sex drive'
00:42
Blasts tear through Enerhodar near nuclear power plant
00:52
Ukrainian refugees enjoy cinema trips as Polish movies dubbed in Ukrainian
00:59
Just Stop Oil protesters lock themselves onto an oil drum and block oil depots across the country
12:58
Watch live as Argentina marks 40th anniversary of Falklands war
02:30
Amazon workers at NYC warehouse vote to unionize
01:21
Pope blasts Vladimir Putin for launching ‘savage’ war
00:36
Dash camera footage shows Pennsylvania man pull gun on Uber driver
01:34
The Falklands War 40th anniversary – timeline of the conflict
01:10
The moment two veterans are reunited four decades after the Falklands war
01:00
Scientists invent moving slime that could be used in human digestive systems
00:31
Andrew Garfield appears to mock Will Smith Oscars slap in new video
01:54
White House press secretary Jen Psaki rejects resignation rumors
57:20
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing amid resignation rumors
00:49
Video appears to show missile strike from Ukrainian helicopters on Russian oil depot
49:46
Watch live as US Attorney General Merrick Garland announces new gun control action
26:27
Watch live as Biden discusses March jobs report as unemployment rate drops
00:22
Electric wheelchair user worries of 'living in fear' amid cost of living crisis
00:54
Zelensky warns of more 'sick creativity' to come from Russian forces in Ukraine
01:12
How To Keep Your Energy Bills Low
00:23
Martin Lewis: Former Npower CEO slams E.ON for blaming expert over energy websites crashing
01:23
Man laughs as he’s arrested for murdering neighbour and boasts ‘I warned you’ to police
00:27
Donald Trump tells supporter 'you don't look gay' at Mar-a-Lago fundraiser
00:44
Ukrainians forced to drive over landmines left behind by Russian troops
00:39
Biden: Putin appears to be 'self-isolating' from advisers
01:37:06
Watch live as White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield holds briefing
00:52
At least I didn’t slap anybody for criticising my wife, says Rishi Sunak
44:32
Watch live as Biden gives update on energy prices in the US
02:13
Rescue dog receives ‘animal OBE’ for outstanding service
00:54
Ukraine military holds mock ‘Oscars’ for viral war videos
01:20
Putin’s advisers scared to tell him the truth, says British spy chief
01:37
Tory MP says rich Qataris are the ‘right’ immigrants, not refugees ‘in rubber boats’
47:47
Watch live as Nancy Pelosi holds press conference amid oil reserve withdrawal
02:29:14
Watch live as Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches latest tourist flight into space
00:34
Trump rejects idea of running for Speaker of the House
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
00:50
US intel claims Putin 'misled' by Russian military after Ukraine setbacks
00:33
Joe Wicks receives MBE at Windsor Castle
02:53
British man buys bus to drive Ukrainian refugees to Poland
01:03:04
Watch live as Kate Bedingfield holds White House press briefing
01:10
CCTV shows knife killer’s attempted ‘massacre’ of neighbours after parking row
02:25
UK to ‘go up a gear’ in military support for Ukraine, says Boris Johnson
28:12
Watch live as Biden gives update on US Covid-19 response
00:39
Boris Johnson shares support for transgender MP Jamie Wallis
00:17
Russian state TV host Evgeny Popov calls on Americans to re-elect Trump
01:21
Conservative MP Jamie Wallis comes out as transgender, detailing previous blackmail and rape
02:10:06
Watch live as Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei returns from ISS on Russian spacecraft
00:17
Thieves try and steal puppy days after rescue from Ukraine
01:06
Pile-up on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania
01:39
Johnny Depp trial: Witness vapes and appears to drive off as he gives testimony
03:19
Johnny Depp didn’t lose any film roles as a result of Amber Heard op-ed, couple’s agent says
57:16
Watch live as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing
01:00
Footage shows the moment Alec Baldwin learned of Halyna Hutchins’ death
03:38:58
Watch live as US Secretary of State Blinken testifies at Senate budget hearing
07:38:26
Watch live as Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues
00:45
Psaki says Trump’s border wall was ‘never going to work’
00:47
Trump claims Ukraine-Russia war wouldn’t have happened if 2020 election wasn’t ‘rigged’
13:08
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
13:44
The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines
11:39
What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?
04:55
The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis
07:07
Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?
06:42
How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics
03:50
What is causing the Australian mouse plague?
00:41
Ben Stokes appointed England Test captain after Joe Root steps down
00:58
Liverpool’s 2-0 lead against Villarreal ‘a dangerous scoreline’, says Jurgen Klopp
01:10
Man City manager Pep Guardiola ‘proud’ of performance against Real Madrid
01:03
Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel confirms Antonio Rudiger will leave club this summer
01:24
Tyson Fury promises ‘war’ in world heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte
01:26
Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola has ‘no answer’ to reports linking striker with Man City
00:49
Man United manager Ralf Rangnick ‘embarrassed’ after 4-0 defeat to Liverpool
00:56
Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announce tragic death of newborn son
00:32
Arsenal: Defeat to Southampton left players feeling ‘really down’, Mikel Arteta says
01:01
Ukrainian refugee, 12, scores winning goal for Shakhtar Donetsk during global peace tour
01:46
West Ham: David Moyes hails players after historic European win vs Lyon
01:30
Man City ‘forgot to play’ against Atletico Madrid in ill-tempered showdown, Guardiola says
00:30
Roma v Bodo/Glimt: Footage emerges of tunnel brawl between coaching staff
00:50
Chelsea: Tuchel ‘disappointed but proud’ after narrow Real Madrid defeat
00:50
Man City left Liverpool ‘alive’ in Premier League title race with draw, says Guardiola
01:00
Liverpool must be 'close to perfection' to win Premier League after Man City draw, says Klopp
01:06
West Ham: David Moyes ‘baffled’ by pitch invader who ruined attack during Lyon draw
00:18
Masters: Tiger Woods caught saying ‘f*** off’ on hot-mic after approach shot
01:01
UFC star Conor McGregor charged with six driving offences
23:18
Watch live as Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin holds a news conference
00:55
India: Fire engulfs landfill in Delhi as temperatures soar past 40C
01:39
Nasa scientist weeps during climate crisis protest: ‘We’ve been trying to warn you’
00:52
Bear fights off pair of dogs to protect her cubs
01:31
Prince William tells Cate Blanchett he remains 'a stubborn optimist' on climate crisis
00:30
Florida: Giant ‘golf ball-sized’ hailstones and strong winds batter state during storm
02:44
New UN report urges rapid action on climate change
00:32
Just Stop Oil protester glues himself to LBC microphone
00:00
Watch live as campaign group ‘Youth for Climate’ stage protest in Paris
01:08
Lampard on the relegation battle
01:00
UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea
01:00
Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks
00:24
Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup
00:42
‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans
01:38
Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run
00:34
‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return
00:51
Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds
00:49
Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal
01:17
Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts
01:05
Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City
01:03
Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts
05:05
Cast of Prime Video’s Ten Percent speak exclusively to Binge or Bin
01:27
New trailer for star-packed dramedy ‘Ten Percent’
02:33
Encanto is 'gorgeously animated'
02:49
A Very British Scandal is a suitable 'tribute' to Margaret Campbell
02:29
The Tourist has 'a bit of grit to it' and is perfect for the new year
02:42
Emily in Paris lacks 'depth and nuance'
02:17
Ghosts Christmas special is a 'festive' watch for 'all the family'
14:18
Ghosts, Emily in Paris and A Very British Scandal | Binge or Bin episode 18
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
10:32
Music Box Session #60: Mysie
09:42
Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
00:47
Lottery winner says first thing she did after scooping jackpot was ‘put the kettle on’
01:46
Queen urged to apologise for slavery by protesters in St Lucia
01:20
Lottery winner gives away half of £115 million winnings to charity
00:53
Bloodied seal caught with plastic sheeting wrapped around its neck in heartbreaking video
00:31
Sheep walks around with head stuck in toy car abandoned by fly-tippers
02:09
Skydivers’ attempt to swap planes mid-air fails
00:44
Octopus swims off with diver’s camera
00:22
Boat launches tourists into air after striking humpback whale in Mexico
00:22
Scary moment a mountain lion walks onto a man’s front porch
00:39
Distressed hawk rescued after getting stuck in bench
02:24
Tributes paid to the Queen for her 96th birthday
00:58
Hot air balloon crash lands in Melbourne garden
00:25
Terrifying footage shows Great White Shark circle family’s boat
01:31
Financial planner paddleboards to work and saves thousands in petrol costs
00:25
Prince Harry says he is making sure the Queen is ‘protected’ after making secret visit
01:12
Leicestershire locals take part in annual tradition of ancient bottle-kicking game
01:58
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share romantic kiss on stage at Invictus Games
01:43
Harry and Meghan enjoy spin in tiny cars as they take on Invictus Games challenge
00:17
Meghan Markle shares loving look with Prince Harry during Invictus Games
01:10
Commonwealth globe unveiled at Tower of London for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
01:37
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at Invictus Games in first European trip since 2020
01:07
Meghan Markle gives her coat to mother holding baby at Invictus Games
01:46
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet with members of Ukrainian army at Invictus Games
01:42
British schoolboy becomes first person in UK to perform backflip in a wheelchair
00:48
‘Pet psychic’ appears on This Morning as dog runs riot in studio
06:22
Wellness experts give their top tips for working from home pain-free
00:53
Baby hare rescued after being pulled from fire in Ukraine
01:56
Celebrity baker Prue Leith educates the nation on digital cookies
00:50
Anne arrives in Papua New Guinea as part of Queen’s jubilee tour
00:57
Britney Spears reveals she is pregnant on Instagram
01:23
British great-grandfather becomes world’s oldest wing walker at 95
00:53
Brood of ducklings waddles through Bromley school to reach lake
00:49
Man ordered to demolish ‘monster mansion’ he built without planning permission
01:08
Shocking moment delivery driver appears to ‘deliberately' run over cat
00:45
Rare ‘miniature kangaroo’ born at Chester Zoo
02:43
Jennifer Lopez shares step-by-step guide to her morning skincare routine
00:28
Creepy video shows Tesla detecting people in empty cemetery
00:59
Woman uses reusable rags as alternative to toilet roll for more sustainable life
00:28
Terrifying hot air balloon crash caught on video as passengers told to ‘hang on’
00:31
Gift bag curator reveals what's inside the guest gift bags for the Grammys
00:38
Hilarious moment naked man walks in on husband’s Zoom call
00:30
Andrea McLean on having to sell her house during career change
00:48
Pink Floyd the flamingo spotted on Texas coast 17 years after zoo escape
00:43
Loch Ness Monster hunter claims he is the first to spot Nessie in 2022
00:30
Robert Irwin appears in police campaign to 'launch elite squad' of animal officers
01:06
Hero passerby rescues elderly man from house fire
00:55
50-tonne sperm whale is escorted out to sea off the coast of Shetland
00:45
Sandhill crane escorts alligator off the Florida golf course
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:05
Top wireless earbuds 2021: Airpods, Beats & more | IndyBest Reviews
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
02:13
Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time
01:55
AlUla Oasis View Trail
00:58
Stargazing Experience
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21