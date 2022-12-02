Martin Lewis is spreading the word about an “incredibly lucrative” move which could see thousands of pounds added to your pension.

The MoneySavingExpert founder is urging those aged between 45 and 70 to check if their state pension is missing any years, and if they are, to add a voluntary £800.

Such gaps are possible due to transitional arrangements that were put in place for a new state pension introduced in 2016.

“You need to be looking quite quickly because you can go back to 2006 now, but you won’t be able to do that after next April.”

