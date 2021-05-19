It’s time for another Music Box session, this time with the magnificent Lord Huron, who are about to release their new album, Long Lost. This new music is sprawling, epic in scope and Spaghetti Western in style (picture dusty plains and long roads to nowhere).

They put together a beautiful session for us from their own studio, featuring three tracks featured on the album: “I Lied”, “Mine Forever” and “Not Dead Yet”. Watch it now, and make sure you check out their stunning album, out Friday 21 May.