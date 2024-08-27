All the times Noel and Liam Gallagher shut down Oasis reunion rumours

Noel and Liam Gallagher are getting back together for a shock Oasis reunion.

The Manchester-born band, who split 15 years ago and released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe around three decades ago, announced the series of dates will kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in July 2025.

Dates have also been confirmed for London, Dublin, Edinburgh and their hometown.

Noel, 57, quit the group on 28 August 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

In the years that followed, both brothers shut down suggestions reunion on numerous occasions, often placing the blame for the fall out on one another.