Recent reports suggest that Overwatch 2 will launch in 2022.

Gaming site Dexerto indicated that Activision Blizzard recently held a meeting with the competitive Overwatch League and confirmed that the game is likely to launch at some point next year.

The publisher’s aim, according to the report, is to have the sequel launch in the second quarter of 2022, meaning it would release before next summer.

Overwatch 2 was first announced back in 2019 and is set to include an improved competitive multiplayer alongside story-based missions and co-op modes.