50 Cent claims his documentary about P Diddy allegations will ‘break records’

50 Cent has claimed his documentary about Sean P Diddy Combs will “break viewing records”.

The rapper took to his social media channels on Tuesday (26 March) to tease the documentary.

Alongside a parody cover art of Combs, 50 Cent wrote the caption: “This is going to break records when this drops.”

P Diddy had his homes in Los Angeles and Miami raided by the FBI on Monday.

Both of the luxury mansions were subject to raids by law enforcement authorities as part of an undisclosed ongoing investigation.