An exhausted Paddy McGuinness was left speechless as Sir Chris Hoy revealed the comedian’s Children In Need charity bike ride total.

The 51-year-old undertook a grueling 300-mile bike ride from Wrexham to Glasgow this week to raise funds for Children In Need.

During the BBC’s live show on Friday (15 November), the former Top Gear host was presented with a cheque by Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy, as it was revealed that he had raised £8,856, 580.

A shocked and visibly emotional McGuinness described taking part in the challenge as a “privilege”.