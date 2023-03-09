A new trailer for Paint teases Owen Wilson as a Bob Ross-style TV artist, who battles to hold onto his career - and everything he loves - when challenged by a younger rival.

The Oscar-nominated star portrays Carl Nargle, a 54-year-old Texan who rocks a permed wig and casual seventies attire, as he struggles to hold on to his title as Vermont’s number one public TV painter.

Ciara Renée plays his rival Ambrosia Long, with the dynamic between the two teased in the new trailer.

