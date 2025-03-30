Independent TV
Pierce Brosnan praises ‘impressive’ Bond contender as he addresses Amazon rumour
Former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has revealed whether or not he has been approached by Amazon about a return to the hit franchise, as he also heaped praise on one actor rumoured to be in the running as the next 007.
Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday, Brosnan said 'no one has spoken to me' about future plans for James Bond, after producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson handed creative control over to Amazon MGM Studios in February.
He also said Aaron Taylor-Johnson, one actor rumoured to be Daniel Craig's replacement, would make "a very fine Bond".
