The Duke of Sussex was in serious talks to host Saturday Night Live as part of the promotional blitz for his memoir Spare.

Prince Harry had been on a press tour in recent weeks to talk up his book, which was released on 7 January.

According to multiple sources cited by PageSix, SNL was due to be a big stop on that press tour until talks stalled at the last minute.

“I know that Harry was all in, he was really serious about doing it – and it would have been great fun,” one source said.

