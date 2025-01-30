Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant reunited and shared a joke on the red carpet at the Bridget Jones UK premiere.

Zellweger, 55, returns as Bridget after the character has been a widow for four years, following the death of her husband Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) while on a humanitarian mission in Sudan.

The film follows her struggles with grief and return to the dating scene, which sees her try the apps in an attempt to find love again, eventually finding a younger man in Roxter (Leo Woodall).

Zellweger prompted laughs at the Leicester Square premiere on Wednesday (29 January) when she attempted to clean Grant’s suit, while he kept a straight face.

Grant plays Bridget’s former lover Daniel Cleaver.