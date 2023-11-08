This Morning’s Rochelle Humes breaks down in tears over young boy’s cancer diagnosis

This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes was in tears during Wednesday’s show as a young boy battling a rare form of cancer shared his story.

Harry Mills, 9, was on the show to discuss his fundraising campaign for Young Lives vs Cancer after recently being diagnosed with bone cancer.

Harry is currently undergoing an intense course of chemotherapy and is due to have an operation next week. His father Andy explained his son was worried about losing his hair, but also revealed the youngster’s friends have shaved their heads in solidarity.

As Harry’s friends joined him in the studio, Rochelle was in tears.

She said: “Sorry it is just a beautiful story about good friends and we can learn so much from it.”