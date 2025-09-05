Ronan Keating drops huge hint at Boyzone reunion

Ronan Keating has dropped a huge hint of a Boyzone reunion ... and it could be as soon as next year.

The lead singer of the nineties boyband appeared on BBC Radio Two’s breakfast show with Scott Mills this week and was quizzed on a possible reunion with his fellow band members.

Six years after they last performed together, Keating, together with Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch look set to reunite.

Keating said: “Well, we have all been chatting over the past few weeks and I think 2026 might be the year for Boyzone to try and do something.”