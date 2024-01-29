Rylan Clark joined by BBC sitcom legend to recreate iconic scene 30 years on

It was one of the most popular BBC sitcoms of the Nineties and characters Sharon Theodopolopodous (Pauline Quirk), Tracey Stubbs (Linda Robson), and Dorian Green (Lesley Joseph) became loved by households across the country.

Throughout the decades, Birds of a Feather created many a memorable moment, but perhaps the most iconic moment of all was when Dorian performed Madonna’s classic hit Like a Virgin on karaoke.

Three decades on, the iconic moment has been recreated.

Wearing the same sequined coloured dress, the actress joined Rylan Clark on Saturday (27 January) to perform the classic song for his BBC Radio Two show.