Ant and Dec have caused heartbreak for fans of their popular weekend show Saturday Night Takeaway, as they remind them that the show is cancelled.

The Geordie presenting duo were seen in a 30-second clip where they hilariously pretend to introduce a new live episode of the show, only to announce they’d been cancelled due to the Six Nations.

Dec says: “It’s Saturday, it’s seven-o-clock and we are not live from the television centre”.

Ant adds: “Coming up on tonight’s show is... Nothing actually because we’re not on, the rugby’s on instead”.

