BBC Breakfast subtitle mishap brands man ‘largest bore in the world’

BBC Breakfast hosts were left red-faced and issued an apology after a subtitle mishap during a live report.

The show broadcast a segment about surfing on the River Sern on Monday morning (12 March), and interviewed a man called Peter, who spoke about surfing at the age of 65.

He went on to detail his experiences with surfing the Severn Bore, which is a special kind of tidal wave.

As he was speaking, a caption appeared under his face saying “second largest bore in the world”.

Following the mishap, presenter Sally Nugent said: “I feel like we were a little harsh here this morning”.

The BBC Breakfast X account said: “Ooops… sorry Peter… we were talking about the Severn Bore.”