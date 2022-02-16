Simone Biles has announced she is engaged to her boyfriend Jonathan Owens.

The gymnast shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday, writing: “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ”.

Mr Owens got down on one knee on Valentine’s Day in a wooden bandstand at sunset and presented her with a huge diamond, with diamonds all around the band of the ring, designed by ZoFrost & Co.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here