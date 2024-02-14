Steve Wright’s death has left his BBC colleagues “broken”, radio presenter Jo Wiley said, as she paid tribute to “the master of his craft”.

The long-time BBC Radio DJ died at the age of 69, his family confirmed on Tuesday. His cause of death has not yet been announced.

Paying tribute to the radio veteran on BBC Radio 4 today (14 February), Whiley said her colleague “devoted his whole life to radio” and added, “his listeners were everything to him”.

Whiley said “All he cared about was making people happy” as she revealed colleagues had been “in tears” following his death.