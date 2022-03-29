Stormzy is currently mid-way through his London dates of the Heavy Is The Head tour.

The rapper, 28, took to London’s O2 arena on Monday, 28 March for the re-schedules dates, after the sell-out 2020 tour was re-arranged due to Covid.

On Sunday evening, his first London date, the star bought out fellow rapper Dave, who he collabed with on single Clash.

And on Monday night, it was Ed Sheeran who took to the stage as Stormzy’s special guest.

The duo performed their singles Own It and Take Me Back To London.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.