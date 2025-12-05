Strictly’s Amy Dowden gives six-word mastectomy update

Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden has given an update four weeks on from her second mastectomy.

The 35-year-old, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023, confirmed last month that she would be undergoing the procedure following discussions with her medical team.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Thursday (4 December), the dancer revealed that she is a month post-surgery and “recovery is all going to plan”.

Ahead of finding the results of her performance in the It Takes Two professional challenge, Dowden said: “I’m not feeling too confident because, let’s face it, since 2022, luck has not been on my side.”