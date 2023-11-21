Strictly's Kai Widdrington admits Angela Rippon's exit 'felt right'

Strictly Come Dancing professional Kai Widdrington said partner Angela Rippon’s exit from the competition “felt right”.

The couple’s Strictly journey came to an end at Blackpool on Sunday night after they lost their place in the competition following a bottom-two dance-off with EastEnders star Bobby Brazier and his partner Dianne Buswell.

After breaking down in tears following Rippon’s exit, Widdrington told It Takes Two presenter Fleur East: “Obviously it was an emotional night we got eliminated but it somehow felt right.

“It just felt right, we both have our own histories with Blackpool and we now have one beautiful memory together now as well.”