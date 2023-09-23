Strictly's Angela Rippon reveals rehearsal 'disaster' ahead of first live show

Strictly contestant Angela Rippon has opened up on her rehearsal disaster ahead of Saturday night’s first live show.

Rippon, 78, who is the show’s oldest-ever contestant, and paired with professional dancer Kai Widdrington, said she was facing “night terrors” ahead of her first performance.

In a video she shared on Instagram, she explained: “Well, we have just finished my first-ever session of rehearsals on the dance floor here at the set of Strictly Come Dancing in Elstree. We all get three goes at it on the set. I have to say the first one was a bit of a disaster. The other two were OK, but Kai and I don’t have any more rehearsal time together.”