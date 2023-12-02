Strictly's Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell recreate iconic Dirty Dancing lift

Strictly Come Dancing’s Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell recreated an iconic scene from Dirty Dancing on Saturday’s live show (2 December).

As part of musicals week, the couple performed the scene from the hit film where Patrick Swayze lifts Jennifer Grey high into the air.

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman after scoring 34 out of 40, the EastEnders actor said he was “shocked” as he didn’t think it was one of his best performances.

Dianne said: “I have never trusted a professional to do that lift before.”