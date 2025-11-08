Strictly’s Alex Kingston cries during live show after ‘hardest’ week

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Alex Kingston struggled to fight back tears during Saturday’s live show after her “hardest” week.

The actor, partnered with professional Johannes Radebe cried as host Claudia Winkleman reassured her following her Paso Doble on Saturday (8 November), which judge Craig Revel Horwood described as “middle of the road”.

The judge said: “I feel you could have gone a lot further. It ended up a little bit middle of the road.”

Alex scored a total of 30 out of 40.