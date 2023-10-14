Strictly’s Ellie Leach gets emotional after performing opening number

Ellie Leach gets emotional after performing the opening number to the Week 4 episode of Strictly Come Dancing on 14 October.

Leach, 22, is best known for her 12-year stint as Faye Windass on Coronation Street.

“I was actually really nervous to open the show,” she said after receiving critiques from the judging panel. “Feeling a little bit emotional, sorry.”

To her dance partner, Vito Coppola, she said, “I just feel like I let you down,” to which he assured her she didn’t.