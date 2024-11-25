Strictly’s Pete Wicks sends message to critics after result show backlash

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Pete Wicks issued a message to critics following Sunday’s results show.

The reality television star, who finished bottom of this week’s leaderboard, made it through to the quarter-final of the show with partner Jowita Przystal.

It was EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick and his partner Michelle Tsiakkas who lost their place in the competition following a dance-off against Gladiators athlete Montell Douglas and her partner Johannes Radebe.

The result prompted fans to express their dismay online at Pete keeping his place in the competition.

Appearing on the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two on Monday (25 November), Pete addressed his low marks and said: “It’s obvious I am the weakest dancer here and that is completely fair.”