Strictly’s Vicky Pattison fights back tears over sweet family message on live TV

Strictly Come Dancing’s Vicky Pattison became emotional after receiving a touching family message on live TV.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Wednesday (29 October), the 37-year-old was played a video message from her father John, who said he is “so proud” of her and is “rooting” for her and professional Kai Widdrington.

Holding back tears, Pattison still cracked a joke: “I don’t know if you can tell that my dad is in his 60s, he does the whole Blair Witch Project thing with his phone”, she said whilst miming someone videoing their face close up.

Host Janette Manrara praised the message as “beautiful” and told Pattison that he is “so proud of you”.