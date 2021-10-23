WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy lauds HBO’s Succession for its writing, describing it as ‘some of the best on tv at the minute’.

The series follows the Roy family, owners of a huge media and entertainment conglomerate. Logan Roy, patriarch and head of the family, announces he will step down as head of the company, prompting his children to fight for power.

Jacob also praises the cast’s performances, describing their ‘indelible panache’.