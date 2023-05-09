Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

SYML, the solo project of musician and producer Brian Fennell, visited the Music Box studio to play two songs from his recently-released second album The Day My Father Died, as well as “Where’s My Love” from his eponymous 2019 debut.

The Seattle-native’s second album deals with the feelings around the death of his adoptive father, with the album versions featuring guest appearances from the likes of Elbow’s Guy Garvey, Sara Watkins and Charlotte Lawrence.

