Taskmaster returns for series 15 with new competing celebrities

A trailer for series 15 of Taskmaster confirms the new group of celebrities who will take part in Channel 4’s hit show.

Doing their best to impress Greg Davies this time around will be Mock the Week comedian Frankie Boyle, as well as stand-up comedians Ivo Graham and Jenny Eclair.

Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Canadian comedian Mae Martin complete the group.

Channel 4 announced recently that Taskmaster series 15 will begin airing at 9pm on Thursday 30 March.

