Taylor Swift fans started a powerful online movement in response to pornographic deepfake images of the singer circulating on X/Twitter.

Swifties expressed their support for the Shake It Off singer, 34, flooding the social media site with messages of "Protect Taylor Swift" to drown out the nonconsensual images.

The images circulated on the platform despite its rules against such media.

On its website, X’s policy states: “You may not share synthetic, manipulated, or out-of-context media that may deceive or confuse people and lead to harm (’misleading media’).”

The Independent has contacted representatives for X and Swift for comment.