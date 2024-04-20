Matty Healy reacts to Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department album

Matty Healy is breathing a sigh of “relief” after the release of Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Fans expected the record would be heavily inspired by her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, but Swift has taken everyone by surprise as it emerged that she seems to address her brief dalliance with The 1975 frontman.

Their relationship reportedly ended after a few weeks.

A number of songs on The Tortured Poets Department appear to reference Healy, but according to Us Weekly, his reaction has been positive.

“Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album,” a source told the magazine, noting that people close to him “couldn’t be happier” with how the record turned out.