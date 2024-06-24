Paul McCartney dances with Taylor Swift fans at Wembley concert

Sir Paul McCartney was spotted dancing with Taylor Swift fans at her London concert on Sunday night (23 June).

The Beatles icon, who celebrated his 82nd birthday last week, took a moment to greet a group of Swifties as he made his way to the VIP tent at Wembley Stadium.

Footage of his appearance has gone viral on social media, with one video shared by @CamdenSwiftt on X being viewed more than two million times in 12 hours.

It wasn’t just music royalty out for Swift’s London shows, as Prince William and his children, George and Charlotte, were also in attendance.