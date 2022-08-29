Taylor Swift announces new album on stage at VMAs

Singer Taylor Swift thrilled the audience at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) by announcing her new album on-stage.

During her acceptance speech for the Best Longform Video award at the 2022 MTV VMAs the 32-year-old singer said that her new album will drop on 21 October.

“I will tell you more at midnight,” Swift said.

The Lover singer wowed fans with a surprise appearance at this year’s VMAs at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium on Sunday, 28 August.

The artist, who has a storied relationship with the awards, wore a dazzling, sheer diamond-look ensemble by designer Oscar de la Renta.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here