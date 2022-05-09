Kendrick Lamar has dropped a new track, “The Heart Part 5”, days ahead of the release of his new album.

The rapper is set to drop Mr Morale & The Big Steppers on Friday 13 May and has given fans a teaser of what's to come with the first video.

In the trippy video for “The Heart Part 5”, Lamar’s face alters into several deepfakes including OJ Simpson, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Kanye West, and Nipsey Hussle.

The lyrics of the track align with the person he’s resembling in the video at the time.

