The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin

This week on Binge or Bin, we discuss Netflix’s true-crime thriller The Watcher, Pete Jackson’s drama Somewhere Boy, and two hidden TV gems.

Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Netflix, Channel 4, Amazon Prime, and more.

Does Ryan Murphy’s new thriller - based on true events - capture the harrowing saga that took place? Will Lewis Gribbon’s first lead role carry Channel 4’s heartwrenching drama?