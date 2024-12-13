Why a granny seeking revenge should be on your Christmas watchlist

Over the 12 days of Christmas, The Independent's Jacob Stolworthy shares his picks of 2024.

For day two, Jacob shares his love of action-comedy caper Thelma, a film about a granny seeking revenge on those who have done her wrong.

The film sees a tour-de-force from actor Jane Squibb, playing 93-year-old Thelma Post who gets duped by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson and embarks on a mission to retrieve her stolen money.

See the rest of Jacob’s Christmas recommendations on Independent TV.