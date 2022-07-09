Thor: Love and Thunder trailer features all star cast

The trailer for Marvel's newest Thor sequel provides a glimpse into the all-star cast.

Thor: Love and Thunder’s plot centres on the villain Gorr the Godbutcher (Bale) kidnapping a group of Asgardian children with the real-life children of Mr Hemsworth, Mr Waititi, and Ms Portman appearing in some of those roles.

Taika Waititi returned to direct the sequel which is chock full of A-listers including Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale and Russel Crowe.

The fourth entry in the sub-franchise debuted in cinemas this week.

