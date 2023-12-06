Life-sized chocolate statue of Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka unveiled in London

A life-sized chocolate statue of Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka has been unveiled in Trafalgar Square, London.

The nearly two-metre sculpture of the character’s iconic pose celebrates the release of the Wonka film in UK cinemas on 8 December.

It took chocolate sculptor Jen Lindsey-Clark, who previously made a bust of King Charles, and her team over five weeks to mold from over 90 litres of melted chocolate.

“As a chocolate sculptor this was the absolute dream commission,” the chocolatier said of Wonka’s inspiration.