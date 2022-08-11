A look back at top 10 moments in AEW Dynamite wrestling history

Looking back at countless feuds, alliances, lashings, and smackdowns, this video gives a glimpse of the top 10 “wildest and most jaw-dropping scenes” in the history of AEW Dynamite.

The television show sees professional male and female wrestlers go head-to-head in a battle to emerge victorious.

Some highlights include the moment Darby Allin leapt from the top of a ladder down onto his opponent, when fans burst into song in support of Chris Jericho, and when Kenny Omega won the AEW championship.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.