Nineties chart topper shocks pub-goers as he performs surprise karaoke set

A nineties chart topper shocked pub-goers as he performed a surprise karaoke set to one of his band’s most famous songs.

Travis frontman Fran Healy surprised punters at The Horseshoe Bar in Glasgow as he took to the stage to perform Why Does It Always Rain On Me?

The 51-year-old appeared delighted as the audience sang along to the popular 1999 hit with him.

The singer shared a video of the moment on his X account on Saturday (21 December) and captioned the post: “When in the Horseshoe Bar after 9pm... and they put your song on...”