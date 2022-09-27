Actor Juliet Stevenson explains why she deleted Twitter

Actor Juliet Stevenson has spoken about her decision to quit Twitter, saying she felt a “weight come off” once she deleted it.

The Bafta-nominated British star, known for roles in films such as Truly, Madly, Deeply and Bend It Like Beckham, explained she is still on Instagram but does not use Twitter anymore.

“I think I was getting a bit bullied online from something I posted, then I realised I was getting terrified and obsessed with the responses,” Stevenson explained.

“I thought, hang on a minute, these are not conversations.”

